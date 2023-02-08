We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Grab These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Solid Returns
Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO, is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $1.69 trillion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2022.
PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds — PIMCO RAE US Small Fund (PMJAX - Free Report) , PIMCO All Asset Fund Class A (PASAX - Free Report) and PIMCO All Asset Fund (PATRX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.
PIMCO RAE US Small Fund seeks long-term capital growth. PMJAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-cap companies economically tied to the United States.
PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.2%. Robert D. Arnott has been one of the fund managers of PMJAX since 2015.
PIMCO All Asset Fund Class A seeks maximum real return alongside capital preservation. PASAX pursues its investment objective by investing most of its assets in the least expensive class of shares of any actively managed or smart-beta funds (including mutual funds or exchange-traded funds) of the Trust, or PIMCO ETF Trust or PIMCO Equity Series.
PIMCO All Asset Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%. As of September 2022, PASAX held 29 issues, with 22.8% of its assets invested in PIMCO ALL ASSET MULTI RAE.
PIMCO All Asset Fund is considered a “fund of funds,” because it chooses to pursue its investment objective by investing in other funds. PATRX invests most of its assets in the least expensive class of shares of any actively managed or smart beta funds of the Trust, or PIMCO ETF Trust or PIMCO Equity Series, but does not invest in other fund of funds.
PIMCO All Asset Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.8%. PATRX has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared with the category average of 1.29%.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.
