CVS Health (CVS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) reported revenue of $83.85 billion, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.99, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.97 billion, representing a surprise of +11.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CVS Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medical benefit ratio (MBR): 86% compared to the 84.83% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Medical membership- Total: 24396 thousand compared to the 24282.42 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Mail Choice Processed: 82.5 million compared to the 84.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Claims Processed-Total: 600.4 million versus 585.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue-Health Care Benefits: $23.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • Revenues-Products: $59.66 billion versus $51.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Revenues-Premiums: $21.44 billion compared to the $19.95 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
  • Revenue-Eliminations: -$11.27 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$11.06 billion.
  • Net revenue-Pharmacy service segment: $43.75 billion versus $38.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
  • Revenue-Retail/LTC segment: $28.18 billion compared to the $24.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
  • Revenues-Services: $2.43 billion versus $2.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.6% change.

Shares of CVS Health have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


