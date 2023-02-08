We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Omnicom's (OMC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Earnings of $2.09 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 7.2% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.9% and increased slightly year over year.
The increase in the top line resulted from an increase of 7.2% in revenues from organic growth, partially offset by a negative impact of 5.5% due to foreign currency translations and a 1.4% fall in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues.
Organic Growth Across Disciplines and Regions
Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from Advertising & Media were up 6%, Precision marketing revenues jumped 11.6%, Execution & Support revenues decreased 2.8%, and Commerce and Brand Consulting revenues were up 7.2%. Experiential revenues improved 17%, Public Relations revenues augmented 12.7% and Healthcare revenues increased 6.4%, organically, year over year.
Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 5.6% in the United States, 9.9% in the U.K., 7.3% in Other North America, 5.1% in the Euro Markets & Other Europe, 18.2% in Latin America, and 32.6% in the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific was up 6.9% year over year.
Margin Performance
EBITA in the quarter was $662.7 million, up 3.1% year over year. The EBITA margin was 17.1%, up 40 basis points (bps) year over year. Operating profit of $642.7 million increased 3.2% year over year. The operating margin increased 50 bps to 16.6%.
Omnicom currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote
Performances of Some Other Service Providers
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.
RHI’s quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.
ADP’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
BAH’s total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.