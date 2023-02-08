We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JinkoSolar (JKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JinkoSolar (JKS - Free Report) closed at $52.91, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar power product maker had gained 0.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.
JinkoSolar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JinkoSolar is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 116.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.76 billion, up 46.22% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JinkoSolar should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.45% higher. JinkoSolar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, JinkoSolar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.72.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.