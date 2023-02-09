We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Frontline (FRO) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.40, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 8.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 7.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Frontline as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6000%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $379.96 million, up 277.47% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.69% lower within the past month. Frontline is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Frontline is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.29, so we one might conclude that Frontline is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
