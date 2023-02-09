Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q4 Earnings

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT - Free Report) reported $280.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276.26 million, representing a surprise of +1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Federal Realty Investment Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue-Rental Income: $279.78 million compared to the $276.03 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Revenue-Mortgage Interest Income: $0.28 million compared to the $0.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Revenue-Rental Income-Percentage Rent: $6.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +65.6%.
  • Revenue-Rental Income-Other: $12.64 million versus $11.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
  • Revenue-Rental Income-Cost Reimbursement: $53.40 million compared to the $51.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.40 compared to the $0.63 average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


