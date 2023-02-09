Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Molina (MOH) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2022, Molina (MOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.22 billion, up 11% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.10, compared to $2.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.06, the EPS surprise was +0.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • MCR- Total: 88.3% versus 88.38% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • MCR- Medicare: 91.8% compared to the 89.02% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • MCR- Marketplace: 93.8% versus 85.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Ending Membership by Program: 5258 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4951.32 thousand.
  • Ending Membership by Program-Medicaid: 4754 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4490.2 thousand.
  • Ending Membership by Program-Medicare: 156 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 156.65 thousand.
  • Ending Membership by Program-Marketplaces: 348 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 304.48 thousand.
  • Premium Revenue: $7.92 billion versus $7.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Premium Tax: $227 million compared to the $224.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Premium Revenue- Total Medicare: $948 million versus $961.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Premium Revenue- Total Medicaid: $6.42 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.
  • Premium Revenue- Marketplace: $548 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $516.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.7%.

Shares of Molina have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


