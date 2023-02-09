Back to top

Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lincoln National (LNC - Free Report) reported $4.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 billion, representing a surprise of +3.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -48.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lincoln National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Investment Income: $1.40 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Insurance Premiums: $1.56 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
  • Fee Income: $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%.
  • Income From Continuing Operations- After-Tax-Insurance Solutions-Group Protection: $47 million versus $44 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Income From Continuing Operations- After-Tax-Insurance Solutions-Life Insurance: $46 million versus $69.78 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Income From Continuing Operations- After-Tax-Retirement Plan Services: $49 million versus $54.59 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Income From Continuing Operations - After-Tax -Annuities: $238 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $276.75 million.
  • Income From Continuing Operations- After-Tax -Other Operations: -$210 million versus -$93.60 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Lincoln National have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


