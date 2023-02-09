Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Wynn (WYNN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) reported $1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. EPS of -$1.23 for the same period compares to -$1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $941.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.17, the EPS surprise was -5.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues-Encore Boston Harbor: $218.34 million versus $212.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
  • Net revenues-Macau Operations [$M]: $190.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.6%.
  • Net revenues-Las Vegas Operations [$M]: $585.49 million versus $544.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA - Encore Boston Harbor: $63.25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $58.93 million.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA-Las Vegas Operations [$M]: $219.25 million compared to the $188.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA-Macau Operations [$M]: -$59.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$48.45 million.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA - Wynn Interactive: -$28.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$24.29 million.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA-Macau Operations- Wynn Palace: -$23.94 million versus -$12.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA-Macau Operations- Wynn Macau: -$35.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$30.73 million.

Shares of Wynn have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


