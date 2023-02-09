Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Tapestry (TPR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) reported $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $1.36 for the same period compares to $1.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion, representing a surprise of -0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tapestry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Coach: $1.45 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman: $85.40 million compared to the $107.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Kate Spade: $490.30 million compared to the $479.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Coach: $453.20 million versus $423.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Stuart Weitzman: $0.70 million compared to the $13.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Kate Spade: $69 million compared to the $78.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Tapestry have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


