Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BorgWarner (BWA) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, BorgWarner (BWA - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.11 billion, up 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.89 billion, representing a surprise of +5.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BorgWarner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales-Air Management: $1.80 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.
  • Net Sales-e-Propulsion & Drivetrain: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales - Aftermarket: $325 million versus $236.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.1% change.
  • Net Sales - Fuel Injection: $607 million compared to the $554.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales - Inter-segment Eliminations: -$151 million compared to the -$141.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.6% year over year.
  • Segment Adjusted Operating Income - Fuel Injection: $56 million versus $65.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- e-Propulsion & Drivetrain: $143 million compared to the $106.64 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income-Air Management: $279 million versus $247.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Adjusted Operating Income- Aftermarket: $57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.46 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for BorgWarner here>>>

Shares of BorgWarner have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise