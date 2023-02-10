Chemours (CC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Back to top

For the quarter ended December 2022, Chemours (CC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.34 billion, down 15.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of -5.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues - Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $320 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $330.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
  • Revenues - Titanium Technologies: $606 million compared to the $729.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.9% year over year.
  • Revenues - Advanced Performance Materials: $382 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $363.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Titanium Technologies: $42 million versus $79.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Advanced Performance Materials: $61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.37 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.40 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Corporate and Other: -$38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$55.81 million.

Shares of Chemours have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


