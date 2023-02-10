Back to top

Expedia (EXPE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.62 billion, up 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 billion, representing a surprise of -2.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -31.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Bookings-Agency: $9.47 billion versus $9.85 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Gross Bookings-Merchant: $11.04 billion compared to the $11.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross Bookings-Total: $20.51 billion compared to the $21.25 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Stayed Room Nights: 74.6 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 80.12.
  • Revenues-Non-U.S. Points of Sale: $901 million compared to the $930 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. Points of Sale: $1.72 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Revenues-Agency: $685 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $722.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Revenues-Merchant: $1.73 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.
  • Revenues-Advertising and Media: $208 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $255.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
  • Revenue - Trivago: $106 million compared to the $111.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
  • Revenue - Intercompany Eliminations: -$38 million compared to the -$31.78 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Retail: $1.87 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

Shares of Expedia have returned +20.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


