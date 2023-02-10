Back to top

Global Payments (GPN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.02 billion, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.42, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.45, the EPS surprise was -1.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Global Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-Gaap- Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
  • Non-Gaap- Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$25.07 million versus -$22.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap- Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $501.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $506.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Non-Gaap- Revenues- Business and Consumer Solutions: $136.49 million versus $161.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.3% change.

Shares of Global Payments have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


