Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $88.27, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Innovative Industrial Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.6 million, up 16.39% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.35% lower. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.32.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.