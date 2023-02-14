We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Flowserve (FLS) to Acquire Montreal-Based Velan for $245M
Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Montreal-based industrial valves manufacturer, Velan, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million).
Given Velan’s strong presence in nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets, the acquisition will accelerate FLS’ Diversification, Decarbonization and Digitization (3D) strategy. The transaction is also expected to generate significant aftermarket revenue and bring synergies for FLS.
Flowserve expects the transaction to generate approximately $20 million (C$26 million) of run-rate cost synergies within two years of closing. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2023, and Velan will be part of FLS’ Flow Control Division segment.
The acquisition of Velan will help Flowserve maintain a significant presence in Québec. Upon completion, the transaction is expected to be accretive to Flowserve’s adjusted EPS in the first full year.
2023 Guidance
Separately, Flowserve initiated its 2023 guidance. For 2023, the company expects revenues to increase 9-11% year over year. The company anticipates reported earnings of $1.40-$1.65 per share. Adjusted earnings are estimated to be in the band of $1.50-$1.75 per share. The mid-point of the guided range — $1.63 — lies below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69.
FLS expects an adjusted tax rate of 18-20%. Capital expenditures are estimated to be $75-$85 million. The company expects improved operational cadence, effective pricing actions and cost-reduction efforts to lead to a year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings and margins.
