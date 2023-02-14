We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Jabil (JBL - Free Report) closed at $84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 6.43% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.31% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.09 billion, up 7.17% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $34.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.41% and +3.04%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Jabil is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.88.
We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.