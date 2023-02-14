We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $52.43, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 48.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.18 billion, down 0.27% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.84 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.62.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.