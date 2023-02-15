Back to top

Avis Budget (CAR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 36 cents from non-recurring items) of $10.46 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.7% and surged 47.7% year over year. Total revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1% and improved 7.9% year over year. The top line was backed by strong demand and pricing.

Segment-wise Revenues

Americas’ revenues of $2.2 billion (79.5% of total revenues) were up 5% year over year.

International segment’s revenues of $567 million (20.5% of total revenues) were up 21% year over year.

Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA was $658 million, down 4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.7% compared with 26.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for Americas was $624 million, down 7% year over year.  

Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was $63 million, up 97% year over year. The uptick was backed by strong pricing and return of demand.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Avis Budget exited fourth-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $570 million compared with $581 million at the end of the prior quarter. Corporate debt was $4.67 billion compared with $4.59 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

CAR generated $845 million net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $736 million, while capital expenditures were $140 million in the reported quarter.

Currently, Avis Budget carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

