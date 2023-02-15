We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Avis Budget (CAR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted earnings (excluding 36 cents from non-recurring items) of $10.46 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.7% and surged 47.7% year over year. Total revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1% and improved 7.9% year over year. The top line was backed by strong demand and pricing.
Segment-wise Revenues
Americas’ revenues of $2.2 billion (79.5% of total revenues) were up 5% year over year.
International segment’s revenues of $567 million (20.5% of total revenues) were up 21% year over year.
Profitability
Adjusted EBITDA was $658 million, down 4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.7% compared with 26.6% in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA for Americas was $624 million, down 7% year over year.
Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was $63 million, up 97% year over year. The uptick was backed by strong pricing and return of demand.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Avis Budget exited fourth-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $570 million compared with $581 million at the end of the prior quarter. Corporate debt was $4.67 billion compared with $4.59 billion at the end of the prior quarter.
CAR generated $845 million net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $736 million, while capital expenditures were $140 million in the reported quarter.
