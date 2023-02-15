Back to top

Company News for Feb 14, 2023

  • Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP - Free Report) gained 0.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 per share.
  • Teradata Corporation’s (TDC - Free Report) surged 15.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.35 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share.
  • Shares of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) soared 10.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.44 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42 per share.
  • Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA - Free Report) shares jumped 3.7% on reports that the company has started working on making hydrogen plants that will be part of its fueling network.

