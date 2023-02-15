Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, Restaurant Brands (QSR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.69 billion, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales growth-PLK: 11.2% compared to the 3.57% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Comparable Sales - BK - Global: 8.4% compared to the 8.96% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Comparable Sales - TH - Global: 9.4% versus 6.13% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Restaurant Sites: 30722 versus 30628.6 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Restaurant Count - TH - Global: 5600 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 5534.
  • Restaurant Count - BK - Global: 19789 compared to the 19795.4 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Restaurant Count - PLK - Global: 4091 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4053.4.
  • Comparable Sales Growth- FHS: 3.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.74%.
  • Comparable Sales Growth- BK - US: 5.3% compared to the 2.95% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales: $743 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $702.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
  • Franchise and Property Revenues: $672 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $687.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Advertising Revenues and Other Services: $274 million versus $258.76 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.

Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


