Coke (KO) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Coca-Cola (
KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.13 billion, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Coke performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net operating revenue- Global Ventures: $740 million compared to the $710.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year. Net operating revenue-North America-Total: $3.85 billion versus $3.95 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Net operating revenue-Latin America-Total: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year. Net operating revenue-Asia Pacific-Total: $1.04 billion versus $998.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Net operating revenues-Europe, Middle East & Africa: $1.52 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change. Net operating revenue-Bottling investments-Total: $1.98 billion compared to the $1.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Net operating revenue-Corporate-Total: $17 million compared to the $27.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.6% year over year. Net operating revenues-Intersegment [$M]: -$316 million versus -$315.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income- Global Venture-Non GAAP: $36 million versus $66.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income-Europe, Middle East & Africa -Non GAAP: $647 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $730.58 million. Operating income-Bottling Investments-Non GAAP: $128 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.81 million. Operating income-Corporate-Non GAAP: -$411 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$557.60 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Coke here>>> Shares of Coke have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Coke (KO) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2022, Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.13 billion, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Coke performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Coke here>>>
Shares of Coke have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.