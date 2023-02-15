We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.50, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.61% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, up 45% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.