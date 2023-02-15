We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Exact Sciences (EXAS - Free Report) closed at $65.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 5.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
Exact Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.90, up 29.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $519.29 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.68% higher within the past month. Exact Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow EXAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.