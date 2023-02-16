We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stock Market News for Feb 15, 2023
U.S. stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq recovering from earlier losses, while the Dow ended in the red, as the consumer price index report showed that January inflation came in hotter than expected. The S&P 500 ended almost flat as hopes of the Fed going slow on its future interest rate hikes dimmed.
How Did The Benchmarks Perform?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.5% or 156.66 points to close at 34,089.27 points.
The S&P 500 ended almost flat or 1.16 points lower to finish at 4,136.13 points. Tech and consumer discretionary stocks were the biggest gainers.
The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) gained 0.4%. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) climbed 1.2%. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) lost 1%. Six of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in negative territory.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6% or 68.36 points to close at 11,960.15 points.
The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 7.03% to 18.91. Declining issues outnumbered advancing issues by a 1.1-to-one ratio across the U.S. markets. A total of 10.7 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 11.8 billion.
January Inflation Data Dampen Investors’ Sprit
Investors had been waiting for the key January inflation data that would likely determine the Fed’s future rate hikes. However, the consumer price index (CPI) report showed that the cost of living rose 6.4% year over year in January, which was lower than the 6.5% recorded in December but higher than economists’ expectations of a rise of 6.2%.
On a month-over-month basis, CPI increased 0.5% in January compared to a rise of 0.1% in December.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy costs, increased 0.4%, higher than the expectations of a jump of 0.3% and rising for the second consecutive month.
Inflation had lately been showing signs of easing which has raised optimism among investors of a softer landing for the economy in 2023. The Fed too has been cheering signs of disinflation lately. However, Tuesday’s report will once again remind both the Fed and investors that lower readings on inflation in recent times don’t guarantee a downward trajectory.
The recent declines in inflation had left investors to wonder how higher the Fed will finally go with its interest rate hikes and if the central bank will put a pause by mid-2023. However, the crisis seems to be far from over and the Fed is unlikely to back off from its aggressive rate hike policy.
Besides, the CIP report, investors also closely watched quarterly reports from a batch of companies as the earnings season nears its end. Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO - Free Report) declined 1.7% following the release of its quarterly results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
No other economic data was released on Tuesday.