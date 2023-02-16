Compared to Estimates, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Biogen Inc. (
BIIB Quick Quote BIIB - Free Report) reported $2.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. EPS of $4.05 for the same period compares to $3.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.51, the EPS surprise was +15.38%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Biogen Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- TECFIDERA-Rest of world: $209.70 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $210.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.7%. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- TECFIDERA-US: $87.40 million versus $80.37 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.6% change. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- TYSABRI-US[$M]: $274 million versus $279.24 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- TYSABRI-Rest of world[$M]: $214.40 million versus $226.30 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- TYSABRI-Total: $488.40 million compared to the $503.69 million average estimate based on 23 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fampyra-Total: $22.90 million compared to the $24.67 million average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.3% year over year. Revenue- Product: $1.90 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by 22 analysts on average. Revenue- Product-Spinal Muscular Atrophy- SPINRAZA-Total: $458.80 million compared to the $426.53 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Revenue- Other: $191.60 million compared to the $99.23 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- VUMERITY-Total: $150.80 million versus $153.29 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- TECFIDERA-Total: $297.10 million versus the 20-analyst average estimate of $290.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.9%. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- AVONEX-Total: $230.10 million compared to the $241.57 million average estimate based on 19 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.4% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Biogen Inc. here>>> Shares of Biogen Inc. have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) reported $2.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. EPS of $4.05 for the same period compares to $3.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.51, the EPS surprise was +15.38%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Biogen Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Biogen Inc. here>>>
Shares of Biogen Inc. have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.