HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.50, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 5.65% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.59, up 3363.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.62 billion, up 35.59% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. HF Sinclair is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, HF Sinclair currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.23, which means HF Sinclair is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, DINO's PEG ratio is currently 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DINO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DINO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.