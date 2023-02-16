We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Camping World (CWH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Camping World (CWH - Free Report) closed at $25.56, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 2.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 21, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 97.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion, down 7.79% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 25.33% lower. Camping World is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Camping World is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.96.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CWH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.