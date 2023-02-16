Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Albemarle (ALB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.62 billion, up 193.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.62, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.46, the EPS surprise was +1.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albemarle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Lithium: $2.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +410.5%.
  • Net sales-Catalysts: $235.55 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $218.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%.
  • Net sales- Bromine Specialties: $319.44 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $331.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Bromine Specialties: $85.04 million compared to the $91.28 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Catalysts: -$2.61 million versus $15.55 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Corporate: -$26.28 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$39.93 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Lithium: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of Albemarle have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


