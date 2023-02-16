Back to top

Roku (ROKU) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Roku (ROKU - Free Report) reported $867.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of -$1.70 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $805.74 million, representing a surprise of +7.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roku performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Accounts: 70 million compared to the 68.34 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • ARPU: $41.68 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $42.65.
  • Streaming Hours: 23.9 billion versus 22.4 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Platform: $731.26 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $668.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
  • Gross Profit - Platform: $407.98 million compared to the $378.95 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Roku have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


