Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, CF (CF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

CF Industries (CF - Free Report) reported $2.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $4.35 for the same period compares to $3.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81 billion, representing a surprise of -7.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average selling price per ton-UAN: $500 versus $484.85 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales volume-UAN: 1690 KTon versus 1669.47 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales volume-Granular Urea: 1033 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 989.15 KTon.
  • Sales volume-Ammonia: 895 KTon compared to the 1013.04 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average selling price per ton-Ammonia: $898 versus $937.46 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average selling price per ton-Granular Urea: $586 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $679.05.
  • Tons of product sold- Total: 4464 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4578.69 KTon.
  • Net sales-Ammonia: $804 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $950.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Net sales-Granular Urea: $605 million compared to the $659.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.
  • Net sales-UAN: $845 million versus $807.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.
  • Net sales- AN: $189 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $192.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.2%.
  • Net Sales - Other: $165 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $228.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24%.

View all Key Company Metrics for CF here>>>

Shares of CF have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise