Nutrien (NTR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

NTR Quick Quote NTR - Free Report) reported $7.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $2.47 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.63, the EPS surprise was -23.19%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total: 2618 KTon versus 2718.76 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Average Selling Price per Tonne-Phosphate-Industrial and feed: 1107 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 978.28 $/Ton. Tonnes Sold - Phosphate: 531 KTon versus 635.34 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Tonnes Sold - Potash - North America: 959 KTon versus 733.98 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales- Phosphate [$M]: $566 million versus $625.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change. Sales- Potash [$M]: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Sales - Retail Total: $4.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Net sales-Eliminations: -$468 million compared to the -$464.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Sales- Nitrogen [$M]: $1.95 billion compared to the $2.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year. Sales - Retail(Nutrien Ag Solutions) - Crop nutrients: $2.32 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change. Net sales-Nitrogen: $1.79 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Net sales-Potash: $1.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>> Shares of Nutrien have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
