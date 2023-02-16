Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Helen of Troy (HELE) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. HELE surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for HELE

HELE could be on the verge of another rally after moving 9.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Looking at HELE's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on HELE for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today