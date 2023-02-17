We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed at $3.05, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.65% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.3% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.87% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 225%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $153.08 million, up 0.8% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $612.18 million, which would represent changes of -17.86% and -2.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.35% higher. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TLRY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.