Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Applied Materials (AMAT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) reported $6.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $1.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.69 billion, representing a surprise of +0.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Applied Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - Corporate and Other: $41 million versus $33.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales-Silicon/ Semiconductor Systems: $5.16 billion compared to the $4.60 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.
  • Net sales-Display [$M]: $167 million versus $250.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54.4% change.
  • Net sales-Applied Global Services [$M]: $1.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Applied Materials here>>>

Shares of Applied Materials have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise