Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.23 billion, up 11% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.65, compared to $3.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68, the EPS surprise was -1.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Digital Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.02 compared to the $0.26 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues-Interconnection and other: $97.29 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $98.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Revenues-Fee Income: $7.51 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +81.7%.
  • Tenant reimbursements: $293.77 million versus $290.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.
  • Revenue - Other: $0.17 million versus $0.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16% change.
  • Rental revenues: $834.37 million compared to the $821.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
  • Revenue - Tenant reimbursements - Other: $46.05 million versus $54.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.3% change.
  • Revenue - Tenant reimbursements - Utilities: $247.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $238.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.8%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Digital Realty Trust here>>>

Shares of Digital Realty Trust have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise