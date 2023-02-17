Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) operates as a homebuilder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 60 days.

