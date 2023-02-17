We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
AB Large Cap Growth R (ABPRX - Free Report) has a 1.25% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. ABPRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.45% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Dreyfus Appreciation Fund Y (DGYGX - Free Report) : 0.59% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. DGYGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.79% over the last five years, DGYGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.