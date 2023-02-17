Back to top

Deere (DE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2023, Deere (DE - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.4 billion, up 33.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.55, compared to $2.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.53, the EPS surprise was +18.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Deere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Equipment Operations-Construction and Forestry: $3.20 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.9%.
  • Net sales-Equipment Operations-Small ag & turf: $3 billion versus $2.98 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Net sales-Equipment Operations-Agriculture and Turf(Production & precision ag net sales+Small ag & turf net sales): $8.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37%.
  • Net sales-Equipment Operations-Production & precision ag: $5.20 billion compared to the $5.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.9% year over year.
  • Net sales and revenues-Equipment Operations: $11.40 billion versus $11.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.7% change.
  • Operating profit-Equipment Operations-Construction and Forestry: $625 million compared to the $420.61 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating profit-Equipment Operations-Small ag & turf: $447 million versus $453.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit-Equipment Operations-Production & precision ag: $1.21 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit-Equipment Operations Agriculture and turf(Production & precision ag+Small ag & turf): $1.66 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Deere have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


