Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AutoNation (AN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, AutoNation (AN - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.7 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.37, compared to $5.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.89, the EPS surprise was +8.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AutoNation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit sales-Total-Retail: 127682 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 126596.3.
  • Revenue per Vehicle retailed-New Vehicle: $52,394 compared to the $51,043.50 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Unit sales-Used Vehicle-Retail: 67608 compared to the 71354.01 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Unit sales-New Vehicle-Retail: 60074 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 55242.53.
  • Revenue per Vehicle retailed-Used Vehicle: $29,780 compared to the $29,287.80 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Other: $8.80 million compared to the $6.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.3% year over year.
  • Revenue-New Vehicle: $3.15 billion versus $2.81 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Revenue-Used Vehicle: $2.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
  • Revenue-Parts and service: $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.
  • Revenue-Finance and insurance net: $345.10 million versus $346.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
  • Revenue-Used Vehicle-Retail: $2.01 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.
  • Revenue-Used Vehicle-Wholesale: $153.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $146.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

View all Key Company Metrics for AutoNation here>>>

Shares of AutoNation have returned +27.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise