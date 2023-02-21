We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clearway Energy (CWEN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 23, before market open. Clearway Energy delivered an earnings surprise of 115.4% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Clearway Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from accretive solar and wind project acquisitions. Fourth-quarter earnings are also likely to have gained from lower operational expenses.
Due to seasonality, historically, Clearway Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings have been lower than other quarters of the year.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter loss is pegged at 88 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1157.14%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $313.2 million, implying a year-over-year decrease of 1.51%.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Clearway Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Clearway Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: Clearway Energy has an Earnings ESP of +77.19%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Clearway Energy sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors can also consider the following operators that too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around.
DTE Energy (DTE - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.79 and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
DTE’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is $6.23, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.75%.
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
EIX’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 2.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $4.76, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.12%.
Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
SRE’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is $8.96, implying a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.
