We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Heartland Financial (HTLF) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Heartland Financial in Focus
Headquartered in Dubuque, Heartland Financial (HTLF - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 7.49% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.3 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.39%. In comparison, the Banks - Midwest industry's yield is 3.01%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.58%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.20 is up 10.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, Heartland Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 18.91%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Heartland Financial's payout ratio is 22%, which means it paid out 22% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for HTLF for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $5.41 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 11.32%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that HTLF is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).