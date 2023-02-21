HSBC Holdings ( HSBC Quick Quote HSBC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 pre-tax profit of $5.2 billion, jumping 95.4% from the prior-year quarter. Shates of HSBC on NYSE rallied 3% in pre-market trading on solid quarterly performance. Results reflected a rise in adjusted revenues on higher interest rates and decent loan demand. However, adjusted expenses increased from the year-ago quarter. Further, an increase in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (ECL) posed a headwind. Adjusted Revenues & Expenses Increase
HSBC's Q4 Pre-Tax Earnings Up as Revenues Surge, ECL Rises
HSBC Holdings (HSBC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 pre-tax profit of $5.2 billion, jumping 95.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Shates of HSBC on NYSE rallied 3% in pre-market trading on solid quarterly performance.
Results reflected a rise in adjusted revenues on higher interest rates and decent loan demand. However, adjusted expenses increased from the year-ago quarter. Further, an increase in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (ECL) posed a headwind.
Adjusted Revenues & Expenses Increase
Adjusted total revenues of $15.4 billion surged 38.4% year over year. Reported revenues grew 24.1% to $14.9 billion.
Adjusted operating expenses rose 1.7% to $7.8 billion.
In the quarter under review, ECL was $1.4 billion. This was up substantially from $482 million in the prior-year quarter.
Common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio as of Dec 31, 2022, was 14.2%, down from 15.8% recorded as of Dec 31, 2021. Leverage ratio was 5.8%, up from 5.2% at the end of December 2021.
Quarterly Performance by Business Lines
Wealth and Personal Banking: The segment reported $3 billion in pre-tax profit, up significantly from $623 million in the year-ago period. The surge was driven by growth in net interest income and lower expenses.
Commercial Banking: The segment reported a pre-tax profit of $1.9 billion, up 42.2%. Higher revenues supported the rise.
Global Banking and Markets: Pre-tax profit was $686 million, jumping 77.3%. The rise was primarily aided by higher revenues and lower costs.
Corporate Centre: The segment reported a pre-tax loss of $419 million against a pre-tax profit of $293 million in the year-ago quarter.
Outlook
Based on the current market consensus for global central bank rates, the company expects a net interest income of at least $36 billion for 2023.
Adjusted cost growth of 3% is expected in 2023 and includes $300 million of severance costs. HSBC intends to maintain strict cost discipline thereafter.
For 2023, ECL charges are expected to be 40 basis points.
Management expects a return on tangible equity of 12% or more from 2023 onward.
The CET1 ratio is expected to be between 14% and 14.5%.
HSBC expects a dividend payout ratio of 50% for 2023 and 2024. Further, subject to the closure of the sale of its banking business in Canada, the company plans to consider the payment of a special dividend of 21 cents per share.
Our View
HSBC’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business-restructuring plans are expected to support financials. Exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help HSBC focus on Asia.
Performance of Other Foreign Banks
Barclays (BCS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £1.04 billion ($1.22 billion), down 4% from the prior-year quarter.
Barclays’ quarterly results were adversely impacted by higher expenses. Also, the company recorded a substantial year-over-year rise in credit impairment charges. On the other hand, an increase in revenues acted as a tailwind.
UBS Group AG (UBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.65 billion, up 22.6% from the prior-year quarter.
UBS Group’s quarterly performance was aided by a decline in expenses. However, lower revenues acted as a headwind. The performances of the Global Wealth Management and the Personal & Corporate Banking divisions were impressive. However, the Asset Management arm and the Investment Bank did not perform well.