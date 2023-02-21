ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ( ADTN Quick Quote ADTN - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom line and top line missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, revenues more than doubled on a year-over-year basis. Net Income
ADTRAN (ADTN) Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Higher Revenues
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom line and top line missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, revenues more than doubled on a year-over-year basis.
Net Income
On a GAAP basis, net income in the December quarter was $38.9 million or 49 cents per share against a loss of $4.2 million or a loss of 9 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year improvement despite the higher cost of revenues and operating expenses was primarily due to top-line growth and income tax benefit during the reported quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $9.9 million or 12 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents.
In 2022, GAAP loss was $2 million or a loss of 3 cents per share compared with a loss of $8.6 million or a loss of 18 cents per share in 2021. Non-GAAP net income in 2022 was $37.2 million or 60 cents per share compared with $18.4 million or 38 cents per share in 2021.
Revenues
Quarterly total revenues more than doubled to $358.3 million from $154.2 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by the increasing demand for ADTRAN’s network solutions and fiber broadband products. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $362 million. In 2022, revenues improved to $1,025.5 million from $563 million in 2021.
Revenues from Network Solutions in the reported quarter were $317.5 million compared with $138.8 million in the year-ago quarter, with incremental contribution from ADVA.ADTRAN completed the buyout of ADVA in July. The company recorded healthy demand trends driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The solid quarterly performance was further buoyed by improved customer diversification and end-to-end fiber broadband solutions. Services and Support revenues were $40.8 million, up from $15.3 million.
Other Details
Total cost of sales increased from $99.7 million to $250.9 million. GAAP gross profit came in at $107.4 million compared with $54.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating loss in the quarter was $32.9 million compared with an operating loss of $7.2 million in the year-ago quarter.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
In 2022, ADTRAN used $43.5 million of cash in operating activities against an operating cash flow of $3 million in 2021. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $108.6 million in cash and cash equivalents with $26.7 million of deferred compensation liability compared with the respective tallies of $56.6 million and $31.4 million in the prior-year period.
