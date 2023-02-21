Back to top

Company News for Feb 21, 2023

  • Consolidated Edison Inc.’s (ED - Free Report) shares rose 1.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.    
  • HubSpot  Inc.’s (HUBS - Free Report) shares jumped 11.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.
  • Shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR - Free Report) fell 1.9% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted fund from operation per share of $1.65, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
  • Shares of Deere & Co. (DE - Free Report) climbed 7.5% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $6.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53.

