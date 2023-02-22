We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons to Hold DocuSign (DOCU) Stock in Your Portfolio
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get the true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company’s revenues for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 18.4% and 7.9% year over year, respectively.
Factors That Augur Well
DocuSign has been focused on product innovation and expansion to ensure the addition of Agreement Cloud customers and the widening of its existing customer base. Notably, the company added 42,000 customers in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, bringing the total worldwide customer count to 1.32 million.
DocuSign’s top line is significantly benefiting from continued customer demand for eSignature. Despite this rising demand, the market for eSignature remains largely untapped, and this keeps DocuSign in a position to expand the same across businesses around the world. The company’s revenues increased 18.3% year over year to $645.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
Headwinds
DocuSignis seeing an increase in expenses as it continues to invest in sales, marketing and technical expertise. Total operating expenses of $474.6 million increased 34% year over year in fiscal 2022.
DocuSignhas has never declared and neither has any plan to pay cash dividends on its common stock currently. Therefore, the only way to achieve a return on investments in the company’s stock is share price appreciation, which is not guaranteed.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
DocuSign currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) .
Paychex carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. PAYX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.
Paychex delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.9%, on average.
Interpublic currently sports Zacks Rank #1. IPG has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.61%.
IPG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2% on average.