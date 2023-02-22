We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know
Jabil (JBL - Free Report) closed at $82.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.
Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 3.46% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.51% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.
Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.09 billion, up 7.17% from the year-ago period.
JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $34.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.41% and +3.04%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.02, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.84 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.