ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $21.88, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 17.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $2.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 84.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.06 billion, down 40.44% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 53.4% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.