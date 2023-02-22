Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 22, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Walmart Inc.’s (WMT - Free Report) shares rose 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.71, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52.    
  • The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD - Free Report) shares tumbled 7.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $35,719 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35,905.8 million.
  • Shares of Medtronic plc (MDT - Free Report) gained 0.8% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
  • Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP - Free Report) surged 3.1% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>

Medtronic PLC (MDT) - free report >>

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) - free report >>

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples medical retail