TJX (TJX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

TJX (TJX - Free Report) reported $14.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.15 billion, representing a surprise of +2.62%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consolidated same store sales: 4% compared to the 0.24% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable store sales-HomeGoods- YoY change: -7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -7.5%.
  • Comparable store sales-Marmaxx- YoY change: 7% compared to the 2.88% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total: 4835 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4813.67.
  • Net sales- Marmaxx: $8.98 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
  • Net sales- TJX International: $1.82 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Net sales- TJX Canada [$M]: $1.30 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
  • Net sales- HomeGoods [$M]: $2.42 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

Shares of TJX have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


